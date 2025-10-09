Halo Developer Loses Veteran Staff After Rumored Studio Issues

Halo Studios is reportedly suffering from major leadership issues, prompting the departure of key staff. Things have been really weird when it comes to Xbox the last couple of years. Xbox has had multiple mass layoffs, impacting the vast majority of its studios and even resulting in the closure of some developers. Games have been cancelled, valuable talent has been lost, and things seem to be in turmoil. It’s hard to say what the future holds, but the brand keeps trucking along. Many are looking ahead to the future of Halo amid these troubled times, as Xbox has committed to keeping its beloved sci-fi shooter going.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re expected to learn more about whatever is next for Halo later this month at Halo World Championship, but fans aren’t sure what exactly that looks like. Is it the rumored remake of Halo: Combat Evolved? A brand new game that continues Master Chief’s story? Something else entirely? There are rumors of some sort of Halo project coming to PS5, so it wouldn’t be shocking if that’s what this was. Either way, we’re bound to find out pretty soon and hopefully, it will rejuvenate things for fans who were burnt by Halo Infinite‘s lackluster live service offerings.

Halo Studios Is Reportedly Suffering from Leadership Issues

However, things may be a bit dire. A new report from longtime Halo insider Rebs Gaming claims that Halo Studios is in a dire state. The video claims that he’s heard from sources that there are leadership issues at Halo Studios, but isn’t in a position to dive into specifics just yet. The only reason he’s mentioning it is because a veteran Halo developer left the company with an ominous statement. Halo art director Glenn Israel has worked on the series since 2008 and left earlier this month, noting on LinkedIn that he’d share the full story at a later date.

Play video

Israel noted that it isn’t currently safe for him to share this story and shared a general message to others that no one should compromise their health, ethics, or dignity for fame, fortune, or power. He went on to tell people who are faced with these decisions that they have the power to leave and should take evidence when necessary. This naturally drew some people to speculate that something pretty dramatic is going on behind the scenes.

Rebs Gaming also pointed out that Halo Studios Chief of Staff Melissa Boone quietly left the studio in September as well. Earlier this year, Engadget reported that things at Halo Studios were tense, and a source described a project as being in crisis. Ultimately, none of this is sitting well with fans at the moment. Given Israel’s statement about sharing more at a later date, it’s likely we’ll get a better picture of this at a later date. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what is revealed at Halo World Championship.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!