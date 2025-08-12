New Halo Game on PS5 Reportedly Leaked

Halo is one of the biggest franchises in gaming and one of the flagship IPs for Xbox. Many have been wondering if Microsoft would eventually port any of the games to PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch 2 following its decision to release many of its other exclusives to these platforms. Gears of War: Reloaded showed the studio is willing to bring its iconic games to PlayStation, but despite leaks Halo coming to PS5, it has been nowhere in sight for non-Xbox platforms. However, a new leak has shed some light and further hints that Halo will finally make the crossover to other platforms.

A well-known Halo community dataminer, grunt.api, teased the release of a Halo game coming soon to PlayStation 5. No indication of what game this will be has been revealed, leaving fans with nothing but speculation. Grunt also shared that there did not seem to be any version for a Nintendo Switch 2 release, but will continue digging.

This information comes from API files accessed by Grunt. The upcoming Halo project appears to have PlayStation compatibility, and Grunt speculates it is Certain Affinity’s Project Ekur, a rumored Halo multiplayer game. The API also revealed the title was linked to PlayFab, which enables cross-platform progression, crossplay matchmaking, and unified online services.

Some fans believe it will be Halo: The Master Chief Collection, but Grunt claimed this would not be the case. This led many to theorize that it is the heavily rumored remake of Halo: Combat Evolved. This lines up with Microsoft releasing Gears of War: Reloaded to PS5 rather than the entire trilogy. It is also possible that the Halo game could be Halo Infinite, as this is the most recent title to be released and has ongoing multiplayer support, though focus at Halo Studios has primarily shifted to developing new titles in the series.

What leads Grunt and many others to believe it is a new Halo game is that a beta is listed alongside it. This could be happenstance and not directly related to an upcoming Halo game, but it could reveal a beta for a new Halo project on Xbox and PlayStation. Even more interesting is a supposed second Halo title listed in the API. Grunt believes the first Halo game will be Project Ekur and have a beta, while the second will be the full Halo game with a campaign.

It remains to be seen if this proves to be true. PlayStation fans have hoped Halo would release on PlayStation 5 despite Microsoft’s silence. But with all rumors and leaks, remaining skeptical is the best course until proven otherwise by an official announcement, perhaps as early as Gamescom 2025, but that come as surprising news indeed.