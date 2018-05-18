New Halo Arcade Game Announced

A new Halo game has been announced by 343 Industries and is making its way to arcades soon.

Halo: Fireteam Raven is the name of the new Halo game that’ll be released first in Dave & Busters locations within the United States and Canada. The new game comes from a partnership between 343 Industries and arcade game companies Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix and is set within the timeframe of Halo: Combat Evolved. This latest Halo game puts players in control of Firestorm Raven, an ODST group that’s fighting alongside Master Chief as they face off against the Covenant.

A post on the Xbox Wire described what arcade gamers can expect from the new Halo game when they find it out in the wild in the near future.

“Halo: Fireteam Raven is housed in a massive, epic, and imposing coin-operated arcade machine designed and built by Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix in close collaboration with 343 Industries. An enormous 130-inch, 4k screen experience and four turret-mounted, multipurpose machine guns allow four players to fight Covenant troops, spacecraft, and vehicles, encounter the horrifying “Flood” infestation — and save the galaxy in frenetic, explosive combat. Scatter all this across a wide variety of epic landscapes and encounters in a cooperative (and competitive!) experience and you’ve got a Halo adventure like nothing else you’ve ever played in the franchise.”

Kiki Wolfkill, the head of Halo Transmedia at 343 Industries, also shared a comment on the new game and the company’s partnership with Raw Thrills.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce this project and have had an absolute blast working with Eugene Jarvis – one of my personal heroes and inspirations – and the wonderful team of talented designers and creators at Raw Thrills,” said Wolfkil. “Arcade games are a wholly different challenge compared to console and PC gaming, and we’ve learned a tremendous amount as we worked with Raw Thrills to make this happen.”

Eugene Jarvis, the CEO of Raw Thrills, had a similar response about the partnership and said that Halo: Fireteam Raven was without a doubt the “most spectacular arcade experience” that the company has ever made. He added that the arcade game has been in development for years, though an exact timeframe wasn’t provided.

Players will also be able to scan a QRC code with their phones and connect with their Halo Waypoint identity while playing. An exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, but you can expect to find the arcade cabinets in Dave & Busters locations this summer.