Halo Deal Let’s You Get One Game for $3

A new Halo deal lets you get one game from the Xbox series for just $3. The new deal comes the way of GameStop, which routinely makes various video games dirt cheap. It is able to do this because in addition to brand-new games it also sells pre-owned games, which is how the latest deal is available. To this end, if you prefer your Halo games brand new, then this deal isn’t going to tickle your fancy. However, with GameStop its pre-owned games come with a guarantee to work just like any new copy of the game or your money back.

Unfortunately, the deal is not for the latest Halo game in the series, Halo Infinite, but for the game before it, which is to say, Halo 5: Guardians. Right now, GameStop has the Xbox One game — playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility — on sale for just $2.99 or $2.84 if you are a GameStop Pro member.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released in 2015, as the second release from 343 Industries — now known as Halo Studios — Halo 5: Guardians released to an 84 on Metacritic. Like the rest of the 343 Industries-era of Halo, it failed to live up to the standards set by the original trilogy of Halo games, plus Halo ODST and Halo Reach. That said, it is still a mainline Halo game, and a decent one at that.

“Halo 5: Guardians delivers epic multiplayer experiences that span multiple modes, full-featured level building tools, and a new chapter in the Master Chief saga,” reads an official blurb about the game for those somehow unfamiliar with it. “And now with Xbox One X, players can experience enhanced visuals, up to 4K resolution, increased visual details, and improved graphic fidelity that makes the game look better than ever before, all while maintaining a consistent 60FPS for the smoothest gameplay possible.

For more Halo coverage — including all of the latest Halo news, all of the latest Halo rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Halo deals like this one — click here. In the most recent and related news, it sounds like a remake of the first Halo game, Halo: Combat Evolved, is coming soon.