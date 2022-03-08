Halo Infinite Surprises Players With New Freebie

Halo Infinite Season 1 event Tactical Ops is live on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC with a special freebie for all players. Between now and March 22, the new Tactical Slayer event will be live, which means, according to 343 Industries, “speed” and “precision” are going to be key to victory. During this time, not only will players experience “classic” Tactical Slayer gameplay, which is to say, no radar, no shields, and no grenades, but there will be a few variants thrown into the mix as well. More specifically, the following variants: Tactical Slayer, Tactical Slayer Commandos, Tactical Slayer Sidekicks, Tactical Slayer Stalker Rifles, and Tactical Slayer Manglers.

Where does the freebie come into play? Well, alongside all of this 343 Industries has released a new event pass that allows players to unlock ten “unique” cosmetics by completing challenges. These cosmetic items include the Mark V ZETA helmet for your Mark VII core. If you don’t feel like grinding out the game for free cosmetics, you can always buy additional event-themed items that will be made available via the in-game store.

Unfortunately, this is all Halo Infinite fans have to chew on between now and Season 2, or at least this is all 343 Industries has announced for what’s left of Season 1.

Halo Infinite is available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the sci-fi first-person shooter, click here.

“Halo Infinite is the best Halo game that 343 Industries has made so far,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “That’s a sentence that I hoped to be writing when Halo Infinite was first announced all the way back in 2018, and while it took longer than expected for the game to arrive, 343 has really done a bang-up job on all fronts this time around following the maligned Halo 5: Guardians. Across both its campaign and multiplayer offerings, Halo Infinite finds a way to push the franchise forward in new, meaningful ways while also staying true to what Halo was when it first arrived on the scene 20 years ago. The final product is a game that is simultaneously seeping with nostalgia while also feeling like the next-generation of Halo that we have been waiting for.”