Report: Halo Infinite Delay Partly Due to Focus on TV Show

✖

In case you missed it, Halo Infinite was recently delayed to 2021 after it had previously been scheduled to launch alongside the upcoming next-gen console, the Xbox Series X. But if a new report is to be believed, the delay was as least partly necessary thanks to a focus on the upcoming Showtime television show among other factors.

According to the report from Thurrott, which attributes the information to different anonymous sources, there is apparently a belief that the level of outsourcing was unusual on the project, but also that there was too much focus on the upcoming television series. "One insider states that the production of the Halo TV series for ShowTime has been a significant distraction for 343 management," the report states in part. "Often times taking their priority instead of focusing on making sure development progress is on the right path to reaching its targeted deadline."

At this point, it's hard to say just how legitimate this specific part is, what with the anonymous sourcing and all, and the fact that... well, any number of different factors can contribute to the state of a game's development. Additionally, the idea that a company like 343 Industries (and Xbox beyond that) can't simultaneously focus on more than one thing seems antiquated at best. The full report seems to agree with this sentiment given that it basically points the finger at outsourcing, the show, and developing for shifting next-gen requirements at the same time.

Halo Infinite is now set to release in 2021, after the aforementioned delay, for the Xbox Series X. As for when, exactly, that might be, it's anybody's guess when in the year that might be. The Xbox Series X itself is set to launch this November. The Halo television series previously had an expected release window of 2021, and the series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey/Cortana, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

What do you think about the report on the focus on the show and outsourcing? Are you still looking forward to playing Halo Infinite? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.