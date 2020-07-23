Halo Infinite Teases Big Gameplay Feature Ahead of Xbox Series X Event

✖

Ahead of today's big Xbox Series X event and the gameplay and campaign reveal of Halo Infinite, Xbox has teased a possible gameplay feature of the new Halo that should please fans who prefer extra movement options in their first-person shooters but may displease fans of traditional Halo. More specifically, the box art for Halo Infinite appears to feature a grappling hook on Master Chief's wrist. And this is particularly notable because rumors in the past have suggested Halo Infinite was adding a grappling hook to the gameplay formula.

At the moment of publishing, the feature hasn't been confirmed, but it seems pretty obvious that's what's on Master Chief's wrist. The question is: how will it work? Halo's movement doesn't really suit a grappling hook. Further, this may suggest that there will be sprinting, as the two tend to go hand-and-hand in first-person shooters.

Of course, if Master Chief has a grappling hook in the campaign, there's a good chance it will be in multiplayer as well. And this is important because its inclusion really does change the meta of game, or at least it should if implemented properly.

At the moment of publishing, neither Xbox or 343 Industries have confirmed there's a grappling hook in the game, so, for now, take this for what it is: speculation.

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide this holiday season via the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the sci-fi first-person shooter -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or peep the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Master Chief having a grappling hook?

