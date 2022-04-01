Halo Infinite Will Get Halo TV Series Crossover Content

Since before the Halo TV series on Paramount+ even premiered, one question on the mind of fans has been whether there will be some sort of crossover or promotional material in the recently released video game Halo Infinite. The answer, as it turns out, is a definitive yes, there will be some kind of content from Halo on Paramount+ in Halo Infinite. Beyond that, however, it is unclear what that might be or when it might happen.

“We will have some content that is inspired by the show that will be coming out in the game a little bit further down the road,” said Brian Jarrard, 343 Industries Community Director, in an interview with The Washington Post early last month that was recently published. According to Jarrard, the developer hopes that the show becomes a way to onboard fans into the games after being interested in the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, canonically, Halo on Paramount+ exists in a different universe and timeline from its gaming counterpart. Whatever crossover content happens will have to be handled relatively carefully. “We are looking at threads and nods we can bring into Infinite because it is a service, and we’ll have the ability to shape and influence experiences and content over time, even though they are technically different universes and timelines,” added Jarrard. “I do think that you’ll see some eventual nods back and forth between the two … to look at ways to pull the show in fun ways.”

As noted above, there is no definitive date or even details of what might be included for whatever Halo TV series and Halo Infinite crossover. Halo Infinite itself is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The first two episodes of the Halo television series are currently streaming on Paramount+. New episodes will release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

Have you had a chance to watch any of the Halo TV series on Paramount+? If so, what sort of things from the series thus far would you like to see in Halo Infinite? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming or television!