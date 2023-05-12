Halo Master Chief Mjolnir Mark VI Gen 3 Exclusive Figure Is 35% Off Today Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This awesome-looking, high-end, Previews Exclusive Halo Infinite Master Chief Mjolnir Mark VI Gen 3 figure from 1000 Toys launched ahead of the debut of Halo Infinite priced at $165. However, Sideshow Collectibles has it on sale today, May 12th for $107.25, which is 35% off the list price. You can grab one here at Sideshow with the discount until the countdown timer hits zero or they sell out – whichever comes first.

The figure stands at 7-inches tall, and features the Mjolnir Mark VI armor rendered in ABS plastic with a die cast inner frame for articulation and durability. This version of the figure also includes the MA40 Assault Rifle, CQS48 Bulldog, and the Elite Bloodblade Energy Sword, along with a Brute Shock Rifle which are exclusive to this release. From the official description:

"From 1000toys, a PREVIEWS Exclusive! From HALO Infinite, the latest entry to Microsoft's best-selling HALO video game series, comes the hero of the series, Master Chief John-117 in a 1:12 scale fully-articulated action figure! The latest design for Chief's Mjolnir MK VI [GEN 3] Armor is faithfully recreated based on the game's modeling data. The exterior armor pieces are made from ABS plastic to depict the intricate details while the die-cast used in the inner frame helps to provide an overall durability and wide range of articulation. Included with the Master Chief figure are the iconic MA40 Assault Rifle, CQS48 Bulldog, and the Elite Bloodblade Energy Sword, along with a Brute Shock Rifle which is exclusive for this PREVIEWS Exclusive version only!"

