Halo Infinite Gets McDonald’s Crossover

Halo Infinite has been recognized by fast-food establishment McDonald’s. The Xbox exclusive first-person shooter released at the end of 2021 after an extended wait. The game came roughly six years after Halo 5, an entry that divided the fan base and made 343 rethink what it was doing with the franchise. The developer opted to make Master Chief’s sixth mainline adventure a semi-open world game that stands mostly on its own, almost acting as a soft reboot to the story that 343 had been telling for the last decade. In addition to that, 343 is planning to support the game for years to come and it seems like McDonald’s has found a way to get in on the action.

On Instagram, McDonald’s posted three pictures of Master Chief holding different items, including a spoon, a straw, and a giant McDonald’s French fry with the caption “Which Halo unlock are you excited for?” Tragically, it’s unlikely that McDonald’s is going to actually have any in-game items in Halo Infinite, but it’s not impossible. Xbox is reportedly planning to allow brands to advertise on its platform later this year via free-to-play games. Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer is free-to-play, so McDonald’s could be featured in the game by the end of 2022 if Microsoft follows through with its plans.

Nonetheless, it’s fun to see Master Chief holding a comically large French fry. Halo Infinite is slated to receive its second season of content at the start of May 2020. During the season, 343 is expected to finally add the ability to play the campaign in co-op. The feature was previously a staple of the franchise, but the developer launched without both it and Forge mode. Unfortunately, there is no concrete time table for Forge mode, but it’s still expected to launch by the end of the year. In addition to all of this, it’s heavily rumored that Halo Infinite will also be getting a battle royale, but nothing has been directly confirmed.

