Halo Infinite First Multiplayer Update Is Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Following its release at the start of this week, 343 Industries has now released its first update for the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite. Although 343 made some small tweaks to the latest installment in the long-running shooter series yesterday with its battle pass, today’s patch is actually the first formal update for the game that has been released. As you might expect, though, the update itself doesn’t do a whole lot.

In a general sense, the most notable thing that this update for Halo Infinite accomplishes involves in-game currency. Those who have been playing on PC have noted that if you purchase currency for Halo Infinite on a platform outside of Steam, when you then go to play the Steam version of the game, the currency that you might own then doesn’t appear. Fortunately, this patch should now fix this issue, meaning that it shouldn’t continue from here onward.

Other than this, 343 notes that it has also made some stability improvements, especially with the Big Team Battle game mode. It also notes that other general improvements for Halo Infinite on the service side have been done, but doesn’t note what they specifically are.

While this is only the first update that Halo Infinite has received, we’ll surely be getting more in the lead-up to the game’s official launch date. As for when that is, Halo Infinite will formally release on December 8 and will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

If you’d like to check out the full patch notes for today’s new Halo Infinite update, you can get a look at them down below.

Patch Notes

Halo Credits purchased outside of Steam, for example in the Microsoft Store, are now reflected when playing Halo Infinite on Steam

Oddball rounds now have a 5-minute timer in matchmaking

Stability improvements in Big Team Battle matches

Various service-related improvements

Expected download size for the update: