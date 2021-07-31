Halo Infinite Fans Celebrate Wicked New Difficulty Setting

Halo Infinite has begun testing and a brand new difficulty setting has people talking. 343 Industries posted about a brand new map in the game and the introduction of ODST difficulty. This new level beyond Marine difficulty will make your foes even more formidable. Bots dodge rockets and grenades now which means you have to be more thorough. Expect them to be handier with a Grapeshot as well as your enemies try for their best Scorpion impersonation. Historically, the Halo fans love a good challenge, and there was a mad rush to get online and see what the fuss was about. A lot of the fans have been enjoying themselves so far. But, they’re warning players just getting into the groove, these bots came to play. Check out 343’s message down below:

Well done, Spartans! You collectively slayed over 1.2M Bots during the first day of the #HaloInfinite technical preview. Congratulations to our top slayers of the day! Ready yourselves: ODST difficulty bots and a new map, Recharge, are now available for testing. pic.twitter.com/MaFd2Ieguq — Halo (@Halo) July 30, 2021

Impressively, in a tweet from the game’s Twitter account, they note that over 1.2 million bots have already been taken out by the player base. That’s a lot of enemies vanquished on day one of the servers being open. The technical preview rages on as players give their thoughts on what they’ve seen so far.

“We’re going to kick things off with the lowest skill level of Bots on a single map to help everyone get acclimated and ease into the experience,” 343 Industries said of the new bots features in Halo Infinite. “If the community can collectively help us hit our daily engagement goals over the course of the flight, we’ll increase the Bots' skill and add more maps. The more bots you slay, the more the experience will evolve! They’ll get more deadly with each update – so, dive in early and often to make sure you’ve got a handle on what skills they’re bringing to the battlefield.”

