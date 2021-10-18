New Halo Infinite Campaign Footage Reportedly “Coming Soon”

A reputable video game industry insider has teased that new footage from the campaign portion of Halo Infinite should be coming about in the near future. At this point in time, the campaign of Halo Infinite has largely been under wraps since developer 343 Industries first showed it off last summer. After such a long period of silence, though, it seems like the studio will once again ready to give fans a glimpse of what the story-focused portion of Halo Infinite will have in store when it launches in just a couple months.

Over on Twitter this afternoon, one Tom Henderson shared that he has heard that Xbox will be sharing some big news within the coming week. While Henderson didn’t say what this Xbox news will specifically involve, he did go on to say that Halo Infinite, in particular, should be having a new showcase at some point very soon. “Hearing that there are some ‘big announcements’ coming from Xbox this week, but also heard from a separate person that there’s a campaign showcase for Halo Infinite is ‘coming soon’,” Henderson said on Twitter.

Hearing that there are some "big announcements" coming from Xbox this week, but also heard from a separate person that there's a campaign showcase for #HaloInfinite is "coming soon". pic.twitter.com/6N2uWQPtNs — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 18, 2021

As mentioned, it has been quite a long time since 343 has shown off anything from the campaign of Halo Infinite. That being said, the studio has continued to stress that it will absolutely be highlighting this aspect of the game prior to its launch in December. Given how quickly this release date is approaching, it stands to reason that we would have to start seeing more reveals related to the campaign quite soon.

For now, the one thing we continue to know for certain is that Halo Infinite will be hitting store shelves later this year on December 8. When the game does release, it will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

What would you like to see from a new campaign presentation for Halo Infinite? And are you even excited to play the campaign on day one since it won’t feature co-op upon release? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.