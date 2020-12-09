Halo Infinite Reveals New Guns and Armor

It seems like Xbox fans will be waiting another year before the release of Halo Infinite, but that hasn't stopped developer 343 Industries from sharing new images of weapons and armor coatings coming to the game. The images come from the game's official blog, giving fans an interesting look at what's to come from the title when it releases next fall. In total, there are two weapons, the M41 SPNKR and the S71 Sniper. There are also five new images of armor coatings, including the Scorpion Punch, Splinter Desert, Noble Defender, and two images of the Watchdog coating. All of these can be found in the images following this post.

Halo Infinite was originally supposed to be a launch game for the Xbox Series X/S, but was delayed following negative fan reaction to the game's appearance at the Xbox Games Showcase back in July. Halo Infinite's graphics, in particular, were a point of consternation among fans, and an unamused Brute became the poster child for the game's issues. It's impossible to say what impact the delay might have on those critiques, but the new screenshots certainly look promising!

Despite the massive delay, it doesn't seem like the absence of Halo had a negative impact on the launch of the Xbox Series X. In fact, the system is currently sold out just about everywhere, so it seems that everyone involved made the right decision pushing the game back, rather than trying to rush out an unfinished product.

For now, Halo fans will just have to sit tight and hope that the extra time allows 343 Industries to make the best game possible! Fans have been waiting a long time for Halo Infinite to arrive, but the wait will be worth it if the game lives up to the proud legacy of the series.

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in fall 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite? What do you think of the new images of the game's weapons and armor coatings? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see some of the new weapons and armor coatings coming to Halo Infinite!