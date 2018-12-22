New ‘Halo Infinite’ Gameplay Details Revealed

Halo Infinite details have been largely scarce since the game was revealed earlier this year at E3 2018. But now we know a little more about the gameplay and nature of the upcoming latest Halo installment, albeit not a lot of specifics.

Interacting with a fan on Twitter, franchise director Frank O’Connor revealed the game will feature a lot of natural landscapes, and that exploration will be rewarded, which seems to suggest there will be a lot of it.

The snow in our Xmas card of the e3 scene is temporary. The water will be varied. Natural landscapes will feature prominently. We know which Ring it is. Exploration will be rewarded. Corndogs plz. Mustard. — Frank O’Connor (@franklez) December 17, 2018

O’Connor seemingly suggests that Halo Infinite may just feature a sandbox open-world to explore, though that’s probably looking into his general wording here a little too much. But a lot of exploration at least alludes to big spaces, which will apparently be full of natural landscapes opposed to alien ones.

Previous, unsubstantiated rumors have said the game will take place on Zeta Halo, which is known for its natural landscapes. In other words, seems like the rumor may be onto something, not that knowing it takes place on Zeta Halo actually reveals all that much though.

Beyond this little bit of insight, we know that Halo Infinite will not have a battle royale mode, but will feature four-player split-screen and Halo Reach-like customization.

We also that know Master Chief is returning, and that the game is being made in the new Slipspace Engine, which at the very least produces some gorgeous cinematic vertical slices.

Beyond this, we know developer 343 Industries considers the game “Halo 6,” and it may just feature some type of VR support of some kind. Oh, and that 343 Industries isn’t opposed to returning to a “Mature” rating, which the series left behind with Halo 5.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One and PC, and possibly even the next-gen Xbox. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a release date or even release window, and this may not change until E3 2019 in June.