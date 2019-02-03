New ‘Halo Infinite’ Hiring Hints At Its “Games As A Service” Future

A new hiring by Halo series developer 343 Industries hints at the games-as-a-service future for Master Chief.

343 Industries has hired Justin Robey, a Microsoft veteran who has been around the company for 17 years, as their new “Director of Player Voice,” which is a completely new role for the studio.

And as you can probably decipher from the job title, Robey’s duties will be centered around communication and working with Halo fans to makes sure their voices are heard by 343 throughout the development process of the upcoming Xbox One and PC game.

I am excited to announce that I have joined the 343 team as their new Director of Player Voice. This new role is about working with you, the player, to have an active voice throughout the development, launch, and lifetime of @Halo Infinite. Let’s rock this journey together! pic.twitter.com/f3DTD2BJ3C — Robeyonekenobi (@Robeyonekenobi) January 28, 2019

As suggested above, this new position seems to indicate Microsoft and 343 Industries will double down on evolving the Halo multiplayer experience into something that’s more compatible with the modern market, which is, being nose deep in fan feedback, and tweaking the game on the fly based off said feedback.

We’ve seen the method mastered with Epic Games and Fortnite, as well as plenty of other studios try and replicate the practice since (such as Treyarch with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4).

That said, while Halo Infinite seemingly adapts to the times, this doesn’t mean it’s jumping abord all the latest trends. For example, it will not have a battle royale mode, which will be music to the ears of many who prefer the more traditional Halo online experience that helped defined the multiplayer space for so many years.

This hire also seemingly indicates that we may start seeing and hearing more about the game, otherwise, why wouldn’t you wait a little longer to make this hire? After all, you can’t help the development process by funneling fan feedback to the team if there’s no feedback being given, and in order for there to be feedback, 343 has to start showing and saying more.

Halo Infinite is in development for PC and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date.

