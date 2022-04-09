Halo Infinite Leak Reveals New Multiplayer Map

A new Halo Infinite leak has surfaced online, courtesy of Twitter, and it has revealed what appears to be a new multiplayer map. The map in question hasn’t been announced for Season 2. This doesn’t mean it won’t come deeper into Season 2, but it won’t be added at the release of the second season and for all we know it will be held for Season 3. Of course, it’s all possible it will never be added as things change in game development all the time.

The map is currently in the game’s files under the name Fritgate, but it’s possible, if not probable, that this is a placeholder name. As you can see via the image below, the map is snowy, or at least partially snowy, which is why many think it could be Sidewinder or Avalanche or at least a successor to one of these maps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the leaked map for yourself:

For those that don’t know: this leak is classified as a datamining leak, which is to say what’s above is currently in the game’s files and can be viewed by anyone who knows how to datamine. There’s no doubting the validity of the leak. The thing with datamining leaks if they can be misleading. They either represent a work in progress that can change or evolve over time or they represent scrapped work. All of this is to say, take this leak with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, 343 Industries nor Xbox nor any individual involved with either has commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Halo Infinite is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the latest Halo game — including not just the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news as well — click here.