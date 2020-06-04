New Halo Infinite Rumor Has Xbox Fans Really Excited

✖

A new Halo Infinite rumor is making the rounds, and unlike many recent rumors about the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game, this latest round has Xbox and Halo fans excited about the game, which, at the moment of publishing, is still scheduled to release this holiday season alongside the release of the Xbox Series X. Of course, this is subject to change, especially in a year like 2020, but for now, 343 Industries' latest attempt at Halo will soon be in the hands of many Xbox players, who can apparently look forward to some special features.

According to HDTVTest's EvilBoris, Halo Infinite is not simply going to support HDR, but is doing something special with it. For now, it's unclear what this exactly means, but it's apparently noteworthy enough to be highlighted.

Meanwhile, the source adds 343 Industries is going through a "huge effort and expense" beyond anything ever seen before, which loosely lines up with a previous rumor claiming the game is the biggest and most expensive project in gaming right now.

Unfortunately, this is where the juicy details end. Further, it's important to remember all of these details should be taken with a grain of salt. While there's reason to trust the source, nothing here is official, and it's also completely subject to change. That said, there have been rumblings about this project's ambition for a while now, and usually where there is this much smoke, there's also some fire.

Of course, even if the game has the resources behind it, this doesn't guarantee it will deliver. And 343 Industries needs to deliver. Ever since it took development over from Bungie, the series hasn't been able to hit the same highs, and while there may be multiple reasons for this, one big one is the fact that 343 Industries' attempts so far haven't matched the quality of the games that came before under Bungie.

Halo Infinite is currently scheduled to release worldwide later this year via the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the upcoming first-person, sci-fi shooter, click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.