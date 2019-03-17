‘Halo’ Insider Program Announced For ‘The Master Chief Collection’ on PC

It was announced during the most recent episode of Inside Xbox that something fans have been waiting for was finally going to happen – Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC. Now that players have come to terms with the exciting news, 343 Industries is only just getting the hype train rolling, as they have a long journey before them, and they want you to be a part of it. The Halo devs have now announced the Halo Insider Program, which will be for fans looking to get their hands on future Halo titles early to provide feedback and help shape the outcome.

“The Halo Insider Program is the new way Halo fans and community members can partner with 343 Industries to improve our games, products, and services,” the website reads. “As a Halo Insider, you’ll have the opportunity to regularly provide feedback and insights that help shape and inform current franchise initiatives and the future of Halo. You will also be given exclusive opportunities to participate in public flights of in-progress Halo game releases and provide feedback to the development teams.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Join us on the journey to bring Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PC! The Halo Insider Program is the new way you can partner with us to help improve our games via feedback and hands-on public flighting. Learn more and sign up today! https://t.co/KDrRsbUMWA pic.twitter.com/a7yRdXRqds — Halo (@Halo) March 17, 2019

“Halo Insiders who choose to opt in to console or PC flighting will be considered for early access play sessions with in-development Halo games,” the website continues. “Every improvement to Halo: The Master Chief Collection over the past year was the direct result of Insiders participating in flights and sharing feedback to the development team. Each public flight has specific goals, meaning not all Insiders will be selected for every flight.”

They make sure to note that in order to improve your odds of being chosen to participate, it’s best to ensure your profile settings are complete. You can sign up and learn more about the new Halo Insider Program right here.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has no release date for the PC yet, but it will arrive in installments at some point beginning in the hopefully near future. In the meantime, go snatch up the Last Slice weapon skin in Halo 5!

What do you think about this? Are you ready to get down on The Master Chief Collection on PC? Excited that Halo Reach will be part of the collection? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!