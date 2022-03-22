Halo: Master Chief Is Asked Questions While Looking for Answers in Exclusive Clip

Ahead of the Halo TV series releasing its first episode later this week on Paramount+, ComicBook.com has been provided with an exclusive clip by the streamer featuring Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief and Yerin Ha’s Kwan Ha. Halo is set to kick off this Thursday, March 24th, exclusively on Paramount+ with new episodes releasing every Thursday after that.

In the new clip, Master Chief puts himself through a routine check while conversing with Ha, who is a United Nations Space Command (UNSC) captive. It seems like perhaps Master Chief is not feeling completely well — and isn’t used to answering too many questions, especially from someone outside the chain of command. You can check out the full exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of the Halo series on Paramount+ for yourself below:

Here is the logline for the first episode of Halo, which is where the above clip is from, straight from Paramount+:

“In the year 2552, humans on the planet Madrigal have been fighting for independence from Earth, but a fatal encounter with the Alien Covenant complicates things. Master Chief John 117 and his super-soldier ‘Spartans’ join the fight. After the battle, Master Chief heads to his home planet of Reach with a Madrigal survivor and a mysterious object he discovered on the planet. But a controversial order has John questioning his mission, and himself.”

As noted above, the upcoming Halo television series is set to land on Paramount+ on March 24th. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

How do you feel about the new clip from the upcoming Halo series on Paramount+? Are you looking forward to checking it out when it releases in just a couple of days? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming or television!