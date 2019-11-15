Halo: Reach Xbox One and PC Release Date Revealed

Halo: Reach — via the Halo: The Master Chief Collection — is coming to Xbox One and PC on December 3. As you may know, we previously knew the game was coming to Xbox One and PC, but we didn’t know when. Then, a leak surfaced suggesting it would be in November, but nope, it’s December. And this will mark the first time the series that changed console gaming is coming to PC. According to Microsoft, Halo: Reach is just the start, as more Halo titles will come to PC in 2020, ending with Halo 4.

“Halo: Reach comes to PC as the first installment of Halo: The Master Chief Collection,” writes Microsoft of the announcement. “Now optimized for PC, experience the heroic story of Noble Team, a group of Spartans, who through great sacrifice and courage, saved countless lives in the face of impossible odds. The planet Reach is humanity’s last line of defense between the encroaching Covenant and their ultimate goal, the destruction of Earth. If it falls, humanity will be pushed to the brink of destruction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Halo: Reach falls on December 3. Learn more about how Noble Team will be joining Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One and PC with @MicrosoftStore & @steam_games: https://t.co/y5NHDTiQ1E pic.twitter.com/lLp1XYgfxk — Halo (@Halo) November 14, 2019

Below, you can read more about Halo: Reach, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features provided by Microsoft itself: