Halo Season 2 Adds New Series Regulars

In case you somehow missed it, Paramount+ recently announced that the highly anticipated second season of the Halo series had started production in Iceland. While the start of production itself is notable, perhaps the most interesting thing about the announcement is that it also revealed several new series regulars for Halo Season 2, including two entirely new cast members.

More specifically, Paramount+ announced that Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries) and Cristina Rodle (No One Gets Out of Here Alive) would be joining Halo Season 2 as new cast members while previous Halo cast members Fiona O'Shaugnessy (Laera) and Tylan Bailey (Kessler) would return in Halo Season 2 as series regulars.

The Spartans have landed in Iceland! #HaloTheSeries Season 2 starts production now. pic.twitter.com/XpdHevVbY3 — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) September 14, 2022

"Morgan joins the series as James Ackerson, a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC's secretive Office of Naval Intelligence," the official press release announcing the start of production for Halo Season 2 and new series regulars reads in part. "Rodlo is Talia Perez, a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corp communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat."

As noted above, Halo Season 2 has started production. The full first season of Halo is now available on Paramount+. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, Charlie Murphy as Makee, and more. New series regulars for Halo Season 2 include Joseph Morgan as James Ackerson and Cristina Rodle as Talia Perez. Additionally, Season 1 cast members Fiona O'Shaughnessy (Laera) and Tylan Bailey (Kessler) return as series regulars. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

