New Halo Season 2 Trailer Revealed During Chiefs vs. Ravens Game

Season 2 of Halo on Paramount+ is just over a week away with new episodes scheduled to start dropping on February 8th, and ahead of that premiere, the TV adaptation of Xbox's flagship series got a new trailer. The trailer in question is one of several new looks at Halo Season 2 that we've gotten ahead of its February release with the iconic Master Chief taking center stage again among other Spartans and characters that we'll see in Season 2.

Paramount previously teased that the Halo Season 2 trailer would drop at halftime during during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game airing on CBS Sports (which is also owned by Paramount). You can check out the first look at the latest Halo Season 2 trailer below.

Halo Season 2 Gets a New Trailer

Compared to previous trailers, this latest video for Halo is a bit shorter and only clocks in at one minute in length. While we see new looks at many returning characters from Season 1, some of the new faces joining the series also get spotlighted here in a major way. Once again, Season 2 continues to look much darker and teases the fall of Reach, which will seemingly be the main story thrust of Season 2.

The second season of Halo will have one less episode with Season 2 getting eight episodes in total as opposed to the nine in Season 1, but the way that they release will be the same. Season 2 will kick off on February 8th with the first episode dropping on Paramount+ at that time while others will release every week afterwards.

A synopsis for Halo Season 2 can be found below to bring you up to speed if you haven't revisited the show since the first season ended in May 2022:

"In season two, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction – the Halo."

Ahead of the start of Season 2, ComicBook.com visited the Halo set to talk to Master Chief himself, Pablo Schreiber, and others involved with the show to learn more about what to expect from these next few episodes. While Schreiber will continue to take off Master Chief's helmet in the show, a creative decision that some longtime Halo fans were critical of given how Master Chief never took his helmet off in the games, Schreiber has encouraged gamers to revisit the show and notice some of the differences between Season 1 and Season 2 to see if the latter is more their speed.

As for the first episode of Halo Season 2, it doesn't sound like it'll start off with quite as much action as Season 1 Episode 1, but it still has "massive action sequences" and at least one major canon moment to look forward to.