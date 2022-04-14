Halo Star Pablo Schreiber Teases First Meeting Between Master Chief and the Covenant’s Makee

Halo star Pablo Schreiber is starting to plant the seeds for the first confrontation between Master Chief and Makee. The Halo TV series has had a lot of unique twists on the lore from the iconic video game franchise, but perhaps the biggest and arguably most controversial comes via a human woman that’s a part of the Covenant. Makee is the only known human that actively exists within the Covenant and appears to be one of the antagonists in the show. As things heat up in the series, many are expecting Master Chief and Makee to come face to face, possibly for a battle.

Speaking with TVLine, Pablo Schreiber confirmed that the characters will meet during this season and even teased when to expect the showdown. Schreiber noted that fans can expect Master Chief to finally meet Makee about halfway through the 9-episode series, meaning we could see it happen as soon as this week or next week. As for what fans can expect from the meeting of two minds, Schreiber suggested it can’t be anything positive. “Well, she’s hellbent on his eradication and she’s a Covenant sympathizer, so it can’t possibly go well, can it!” Makee can be seen in the trailers causing chaos, so it’s likely she will be involved in more than just exchanging some words. Despite not being an alien warrior with a dangerous blaster or energy sword, she seems like a confident and capable villain.

As of right now, Halo has largely been a success. The Halo series set records for Paramount+ upon its debut in March and has received positive reviews from critics. Halo has already been greenlit for a second season, but no details regarding story, release date, or anything else have been offered up so far. It’s likely fans will get an indication of where the show is heading by the end of season 1, should it end with any kind of open story threads or cliffhangers.

