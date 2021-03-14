Halo TV Show Producer on Fan Expectations: "You Can't Satisfy All the Voices"

✖

Halo has some really hardcore fans, fans that were quick to disparage Halo Infinite last year when it was revealed for not being up to snuff, which certainly played a role in its delay from 2020 to 2021. And of course, these fans have a lot of opinions on the upcoming Paramount+ TV adaptation. Just this week a tweet from the actor playing Master Chief caused considerable backlash and division.

Speaking about working with fan expectations, producer on the show, Kiki Wolfkill revealed that's "an interesting needle to thread with beloved characters," such as Master Chief. And to this end, Wolfkill noted that you can't please everyone.

"It's such an interesting needle to thread with beloved characters," said Wolfkill. "How do you give a different perspective on them, how do you make their journey meaningful in a different way while respecting their past journey and the things that people love about the journeys they've been on already," she said. "It's a constant challenge; sometimes a struggle. There are different burdens that will go onto the TV show than the game carries. So if we can navigate where we have a little bit of freedom to try and explore some different ideas or express a character differently, we try and take those....It's amazing to have these dedicated fanbases and communities. But it's also hard because there are so many diverse perspectives. At some point, you can't satisfy all the voices. You need to have your own voice."

Of course, at least at first, those tuning into the show will be fans of the series. In other words, to an extent, they need to please these fans in order for the show to be a success. That said, it knows like Wolfkill and co. know this, but also know that the show can't be limited and restricted by the games that have come before it and the expectations they have created.

The Halo TV show is set to premiere sometime next year via Paramount+, where it will be exclusive. For more coverage on it and all things gaming, click here.