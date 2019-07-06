Harry Potter: Death Eaters Rising Board Game Announced

While the Harry Potter movie franchise ended with Deathly Hallows Part 2, you can return to that beloved movie world thanks to USAopoly‘s brand new cooperative board game. The new game is titled Harry Potter: Death Eaters Rising and is based on the fifth film in the Harry Potter franchise Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Players will have to work together in teams to take down Voldemort and his Death Eaters, and you’ll do so by first picking a leader from one of three groups, which include Dumbledore’s Army, Hogwarts, and the Order of the Phoenix.

Players will have several choices to choose from, including Harry Potter and Hermione Granger (Dumbledore’s Army), Minerva McGonagall and Albus Dumbledore (Hogwarts), and Nymphadora Tonks and Sirius Black (Order of the Phoenix), but those are only your leaders, so it will be up to you to recruit more famous characters from the series to join your cause and take on Voldemort’s forces.

You’ll do this by a combination of card-based and dice based gameplay, and the as you can see in the images below the game also comes with an impressive Voldemort figure that sits at the center of the board.

“HARRY POTTER: Death Eaters Rising captures the difficulties and terrors Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger faced during their fifth year at Hogwarts as they scramble to persuade the wizarding world of Voldemort’s return,” said Pat Marino, Lead Game Designer, USAopoly. “Just as setbacks and devastation befell Harry and his friends during their journey, players can expect an equally challenging path to success in Death Eaters Rising that makes victory much more rewarding.”

You can get more details about the game from the official description below.

“In HARRY POTTER: Death Eaters Rising, each player must assemble teams of witches and wizards from the Order of the Phoenix, Dumbledore’s Army and Hogwarts to fight against the growing threat of the Dark Lord. Starting with either Harry Potter or Hermione Granger™ representing Dumbledore’s Army, Minerva McGonagall™ or Albus Dumbledore™ from Hogwarts™, or Nymphadora Tonks™ or Sirius Black™ from the Order of the Phoenix, players will be able to rally a variety of year-5 characters to their cause. These include fan-favorite characters, Ginny Weasley™, Luna Lovegood™, Alastor Moody, Mrs. Norris, Severus Snape™ and Rubeus Hagrid™. The collective armies and players must then work together to stop the spread of dark influence throughout the wizarding world.

Players will have to battle Dark Wizards Peter Pettigrew, Bellatrix Lestrange, Lucius Malfoy and others that bear the dark mark for control of key wizarding world locations, including the Ministry of Magic, Diagon Alley™ and Hogsmeade Village. To be successful, players must vanquish Voldemort’s Death Eaters and eventually defeat You-Know-Who before they corrupt and take control of the wizarding world.”

Fans can buy Harry Potter: Death Eaters Rising for $49.95 later this fall, and you can check out more images of the game above.