Cancelled Harry Potter MMO Revealed by Former EA Developer

At one point, EA was working on an ambitious Harry Potter MMO, but, unfortunately, the game was cancelled during development. In 2022, WB Games is set to release Hogwarts Legacy, the first Harry Potter game of consequence in a while, but far from the first. During the peak of Harry Potter, there were many Harry Potter games released. In 2021, the series isn’t as popular, but it remains a big IP and one that fans are desperate to see more from. Hogwarts Legacy will hope to fill this void, but in an alternate universe, it’s possible this void is already filled by an ongoing Harry Potter MMO.

Word of the canned MMO comes the way of a former director of product marketing at EA, Kimberly Salze, who, when asked about cancelled games during her career, recalled that the MMO. According to Salze, the MMO was pretty far along in development, or at least far enough to have a beta. Meanwhile, it was set to combine both the offline and online experience and incorporate the real-life by sending players things like prizes and ribbons they won in-game.

It’s unclear when exactly the project got canned, but Salze was with EA from 2000 to 2003, according to her LinkedIn page. During this window is when the first two movies released. Meanwhile, World of Warcraft wasn’t even out, not releasing until 2004. In other words, there may be a parallel universe out there where a Harry Potter MMO became one of the most popular games of all time, not WoW.

As for why the game was cancelled, Salze doesn’t go into great detail, but notes that it was a transitional stage for EA and because the higher-ups at it didn’t believe the IP had staying power. Obviously, they were very wrong.

