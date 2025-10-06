Harry Potter Game Only $3 for Limited Time

There are some great deals on Harry Potter games right now. This includes Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Harry Potter, and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, which comprise the entirety of modern Harry Potter games on console and PC. In fact, if you have access to more than one platform, you can get all three of these games for a combined $20, with the cheapest being available for just $3.

Those after deals on Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions specifically, will need to act fast because they are set to end in the next 24 hours. Those looking to score LEGO Harry Potter Collection for dirt cheap have until October 9, though.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, one of the best-selling games of all time, is currently available for $10.79 on Fanatical for the next 16 hours. This is an 82% discount, the largest discount to the game ever. Other noteworthy deals for it include $11.99 on the Nintendo eShop and $11.99 on Steam. PlayStation and Xbox versions are on sale at a variety of retailers, but the deals aren’t very notable compared to previous deals. There are also similar deals for the Deluxe Edition of the game, which is $12.59 on Fanatical and $13.99 on both the Nintendo eShop and Steam.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

The cheapest of the Harry Potter deals right now is for the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, which is currently $2.99 on the Microsoft Store until October 9. This is thanks to a massive 85% discount. In addition to this, it is currently $5.99 on the Nintendo eShop, $7.39 on Fanatical, and $7.99 on Steam.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Lastly, the newest Harry Potter game. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is currently 82% off for the next 16 hours on Fanatical, which means discounted to $5.54. Other deals for it include $5.99 on the Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Store, and Steam. In other words, it is dirt cheap for everyone right now, minus PlayStation users.

If you have never played any of these games, they all serve different functions. Hogwarts Legacy is the most complete and robust of the three, hence why it is the most popular as well. That said, while it is a great recreation of Hogwarts and the universe, as our official review of the game notes, it’s set long before the events of the books/movies.

If you are after movie/book nostalgia, then the LEGO Harry Potter Collection is the way to go, as it retells the books/movies beat for beat. Lastly, as its name implies, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a complete game built around Quidditch. So, if you want to play Quidditch above everything else, then you should pick it up over the other two. It is worth noting, though, that this game was not received all that warmly at launch, as evidenced by its middling Metacritic score. However, players of the game have argued that the hate was not justified.

