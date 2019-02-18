Scrabble Is Getting a Harry Potter Edition

A magical version of Scrabble is coming soon, courtesy of USAopoly.

Scrabble is one of the most popular board games of all time, with players balancing vocabulary skills and strategy. And while there’s an official Scrabble Dictionary that specifies which words are legal to play in the game, Harry Potter fans will soon be able to use words like “Muggles” and “Quidditch” without worrying about facing a challenge and potentially losing a turn.

Scrabble: The World of Harry Potter will let players use character and location names from the popular book series, along with the names of potions, spells, and other magical items. Not only are the words legal, players can actually earn a Magical Word bonus when they play a Harry Potter-themed word. Plus, the game comes with Harry Potter cards that come with directives that players can complete to earn extra points.

It’s unclear whether Scrabble: The World of Harry Potter will have a normal mix of Scrabble tiles, or if there will be changes to allow for players to more easily play words like “Avada Kadavra” or “Hippogriff.”

USAopoly also announced plans to release two other Harry Potter games soon. The first, Harry Potter Defence Against the Dark Arts is a two player deckbuilding game in which players learn both offensive and defensive spells in the vein of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle. The other game is a “secret” cooperative game due out later in 2019.

Scrabble: The World of Harry Potter will cost $29.95 and will be released in spring 2019. Harry Potter Defence Against the Dark Arts has no retail price listed, but will be released in summer 2019.