Hasan Banned From Twitch After “If You Cared About Medicaid Fraud, You Would Kill Rick Scott” Comment

UPDATE: Hasan has commented on the new Twitch ban via social media platform X with the following: “I’m sorry! I’ll choose my words carefully next time and say, “if Mike Johnson cares about medicare fraud (since he wants to cut 800 million from medicaid/medicare) he’d call for MAX PUNISHMENT for current Florida GOP senator/former governor Rick Scott- who has done the most medicare fraud in us history!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

ORIGINAL: Hasan Piker, also known as HasanAbi, has been banned from Twitch following a controversial comment directed at Rick Scott, a prominent Republican senator from Florida. The Turisk-American Twitch streamer regularly talks about politics on his streams as a left-wing political commentator. In fact, political conversations are what dominates Hasan’s content on Twitch, unlike many popular Twitch streamers who do their best to stay very far away from politics.

During a recent Twitch stream, Hasan found himself talking about Medicaid and the aforementioned Rick Scott, which is when he said “if you cared about Medicaid fraud, you will kill Rick Scott.” This is obviously against Twitch’s content policy. As a result, roughly 24-48 later the Amazon-owned platform banned Hasan from streaming on Twitch. Whether the ban is permanent or temporary is unclear. Typically with Twitch it is the latter, even for repeat offenders.

“That fraud is not coming from individuals it is coming from providers,” said Hasan while reacting to comments made by Mike Johnson, the 56th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. “They are not tackling providers. They are not actually going after false billing. They are trying to cut recipients, okay? It is not happening at the point of recipients. If you cared about Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott.”

Hasan felt extra spicy yesterday while talking about Republican senator Rick Scott



“If you cared about Medicaid fraud, you would k*ll Rick Scott” pic.twitter.com/zt0CeaflGZ — yeet (@Awk20000) February 28, 2025

Hasan has not commented on Twitch banning him for the clip above nor has Twitch commented on the matter. To this end, it is possible he was banned from the streaming platform for something else, but given the proximity of this moment and how much attention it has been getting, it is safe to assume it this moment that led Twitch to bringing down the ban hammer on the political streamer. Whatever the case, if either party comments on the situation in any capacity we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

