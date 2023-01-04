Hasbro Reveals Reimagined Clue and Teases Future of the Franchise

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Most are familiar with Hasbro's classic Clue board game, and now the tabletop staple is being reimagined for a new era. Today Hasbro revealed the new version of Clue that introduces new elements into the original murder mystery storyline along with stylish game pieces, a new diverse cast of characters, and a stunning board of the Tudor mansion. The game retains the classic feel of Clue but has been refreshed for the modern era, and the game is now available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart now. You can check out what the new and improved Clue looks like below, and you can find the official description below as well.

"When six carefully chosen guests arrive at Boden 'Boddy' Black's mansion after receiving a mysterious invitation, none are certain what to expect. But when their host turns up dead after revealing a sinister blackmail scheme at dinner, the pressure is on to solve the mystery. This CLUE murder mystery game is beautifully reimagined with a dazzling cast, luxurious setting, and fresh storyline. Players can choose to play as Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard, Mayor Green, Chef White, Solicitor Peacock, or Professor Plum and race against other players to crack the case by gathering evidence and narrowing down choices. Each playable CLUE suspect has been thoughtfully revamped to reflect a new character, with a meaningful backstory and motive, that engrosses players in the world of CLUE."

(Photo: Hasbro)

"For years, the inspired mysteries of CLUE have excited fans across the globe through countless game night interrogations, cult classic entertainment offerings and iconic pop culture fandom moments, and today we have a game that more accurately reflects the diversity of its players," said Adam Biehl, SVP & General Manager, Hasbro Gaming. "This next chapter of CLUE invites even more gameplay immersion as players see themselves in a sophisticated fictional murder mystery and crime solving experience."

(Photo: Hasbro)

The new board sits at 20 by 20 inches and features an impressive depiction of the Tudor Mansion, and the entire box is designed to recreate Boddy Black's desk, featuring evidence he's acquired to blackmail others. The attention to detail also extends to the new murder weapon pieces, which are now metal and intricately detailed with a gorgeous golden finish. The pawns are now fully sculpted character movers too, so the Clue experience has been upgraded across the board.

Plus, this is just the first in a line of big things coming to Clue, and Hasbro is teasing the experience and stories will expand further through new games and virtual experiences, so we'll just have to wait and see what comes next.

Are you excited for the new Clue? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!