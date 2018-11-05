‘Hearthstone’s’ Void Contract Is Basically a Thanos Card from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

One of Blizzard’s new Hearthstone cards has an effect that sounds like it took some inspiration from the Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos.

Blizzard’s annual BlizzCon event took place over the weekend and brought about the news of Hearthstone’s latest expansion called Rastakhan’s Rumble. The tenth expansion for the card-battling game will add new cards for different classes that players can use to enhance their decks, one of which is a card called “Void Contract” that wipes out half the cards in both players’ decks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Destroy half of each players deck,” the description of Void Contract’s effect said, an Epic Spell card that costs 8 mana and belongs to the Warlock class.

The viability of the card in a Hearthstone match is up for debate and depends on what types of decks players will use, but the discussions about the card have been centered on something different. Given how destroying half of something is now equated solely with Thanos since that was his entire goal in Avengers: Infinity War as he sought to wipe out half the universe, it didn’t take long before the Thanos comparisons made their way to the Hearthstone community. Reddit’s Hearthstone community even added some flavor text to the card to say that the card would make decks “Perfectly balanced, as all decks should be,” though you won’t actually find that text on the card itself.

A subreddit dedicated wholly to the idea that Thanos did nothing wrong also caught wind of the Hearthstone news and shared a post with the same image shown above. Those keeping up with Hearthstone news on Twitter also quickly drew comparisons between the Mad Titan and the Void Contract card.

Oh god the new HS expansion literally has a Thanos card. 8 mana destroy half of each player’s deck — Flareb0000t (@Flareb00t) November 3, 2018

omg. ngayon ko lang fully na-gets yung “thanos card”. all this time i thought it was the purple card frame, purple rarity and mostly purple art, like most thanos memes.

(fanmade content from r/hs)//t.co/cfxP2cKpnW pic.twitter.com/fBronVQR2I — nemo 📚💻🔬 (@OTOMleaves) November 5, 2018

Thanos’ Hearthstone card is just one of many that’s included in the Rastakhan’s Rumble expansion. A total of 135 different cards are included in the expansion with more single-player content included as well. Hearthstone players will have to wait a bit longer to add the Thanos card to their decks though since Void Contract and the rest of the Rastakhan’s Rumble expansion aren’t scheduled to release until December 4th.