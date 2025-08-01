Hell Is Us Fans See Legend of Zelda Inspirations in “Old-School” Dungeons

Hell is Us is scheduled for release on September 4th, and developer Rogue Factor has slowly been revealing more and more about this atmospheric RPG. In a new trailer, fans get a look at the dungeons in Hell is Us and see how they were crafted. Creative and art director Jonathan Jacques-Belletete further elaborates on dungeons and the enemies players will encounter in Hell is Us.

Jacques-Belletete showcases several dungeons in Hell is Us while discussing their inspiration. He describes them as “memorable” and like “old school video game challenges,” and it is plain to see an inspiration from the Legend of Zelda series. The iconic water dungeon from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time immediately comes to mind when the waterwheel is encountered in an underground structure.

But it goes beyond this. Each dungeon has its own theme and identity, full of puzzles, enemies, and reasons for existing where they do. Despite the world taking place in a contemporary setting, these dungeons are fantastical and match the supernatural elements found in Hell is Us. Players will navigate each one’s unique design and uncover its lore by completely challenging and uncovering its secrets.

Rather than filling these dungeons with random enemies and puzzles, each one has been placed in a specific location to reflect meaningful moments. With the focus on natural discovery and the lack of any real quest markers, Hell is Us is placing immersion upon the highest pedestal and these areas reinforce that idea.

Players also get a look at the various enemies in Hell is Us in a PlayStation blog. Jacques-Belletete dives into the inspiration of the Hollow Walker and Haze enemy designs. For Hollow Walkers, Hell is Us explores themes like the Primeval, Feral, Protector, Artillery, and Negator when creating these foes. Likewise, Haze enemies explore emotions like Grief, Ecstasy, Rage, and Terror. The colorless aspects of the Hollow Walkers reflect their lack of emotions, while Robert Plutchik’s emotion wheel inspires the colors for the Haze.