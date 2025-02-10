Hell Is Us Release Date Leaked

Hell is Us was a surprise hit when it was revealed during PlayStation’s State of Play in 2024. Its surreal horror elements were unsettling and exciting, perfect for the action showcased in the trailer. Not much was gleaned from the reveal, but fans got a glimpse into it hostile and destroyed world, as well as a look at the protagonist and drone companion. The other thing fans noticed was no release date was given by Sony or the publisher, Nacon. Luckily, it seems a recent leak may have revealed this information.

According to a leaked image on the PlayStation and Xbox store, Hell is Us will be released on September 4th. The leak also suggests there is a Deluxe Edition of Hell is Us that grants three-day early access on September 1st. No information was provided on what the Deluxe Edition contains, but from the leaked dates it would seem it at least includes early access.

While leaks can sometimes prove to be true, it is important to remember that leaked release dates are not concrete, and there is no guarantee they are accurate. That said, many are hopeful the leaked Hell is Us release date is real.

With Hell is Us’ reveal happening around the Fall of 2024, a year seems pretty quick to already have a release date. That said, what was shown looked well put together, and a second trailer was shown off after the initial reveal. It’s possible Hell is Us was in a good state before being shown.

The leaks have led to many believing Hell is Us will be shown off during the rumored February PlayStation State of Play along with a release date announcement. Only time will tell if this proves to be true, but it would put it in a good spot to release this year.

Hell is Us is a 3rd-person action-adventure game set in a semi-open world on the brink of ruin. Players find themselves caught in a civil war tearing the country apart at the same time a strange calamity causes supernatural monsters to appear.

Players are equipped with a strange weapon and accompanied by a drone from a different age. This is the only hope as no modern weapon can harm these strange creatures. There are numerous weapons to fight with, and players can use the protagonist’s drone to aid in combat as well.

Hell is Us Gate.

The most unique aspect of Hell is Us is the complete lack of a map, compass, and quest markers. Players must follow their instincts and the clues they receive in-game to progress on their journey. Hell is Us aims to use its narrative and environmental design to let players forge their own paths.

There is no official release date for Hell is Us, but if the leak is true, players will be able to jump into this unique game in the fall of 2025. The leaks detail the Deluxe Edition of Hell is Us at $79.99, but no price was given for the Standard Edition.