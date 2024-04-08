Hellblade 2 Developer Reveals Livestream Event Happening This Week

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is set to release next month, and developer Ninja Theory will be hosting a livestream on Tuesday, April 9th at 9 a.m. ET. The livestream is titled "Hellblade: A Journey of the Mind," and Ninja Theory will be appearing alongside representatives from Cambridge Neuroscience. Cambridge University professor Paul Fletcher worked with Ninja Theory on the original Hellblade, in an attempt to offer an authentic take on mental illness. In advance of the livestream, Ninja Theory has asked fans on Twitter to share their questions about "Senua's experiences of psychosis," and some will be answered during the stream.

"Journey into Senua's mind in this special live event co-hosted by Ninja Theory and Cambridge Neuroscience. We will bring together perspectives from those who have suffered the distress and stigma of psychosis, from those who study and treat it and from the Ninja Theory developers who have worked to represent it in the game," the event's description reads.

What to Expect from the Hellblade II Livestream

At this time, it's unclear if we'll be seeing any new footage during the stream, or if this will be purely dedicated to information about the narrative and the game's development. For fans of the first Hellblade, it should provide answers about why certain decisions were made, and the effort that was put into making it feel authentic. Unfortunately, a lot of depictions of mental illness in popular culture haven't been handled with grace, and it's evident that Ninja Theory is dedicated to getting it right.

It's possible the stream will offer a closer look at how Senua's mental state may have changed since the previous game. There's still a lot we don't know about the plot of the sequel, and this could give viewers a better idea of what to expect. The event will be streamed on Twitch, on YouTube, and on Facebook.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Release Date

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be released May 21st on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The original game also appeared on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but Ninja Theory was purchased by Microsoft in 2018, effectively making the sequel exclusive to Xbox platforms. Several of the company's first-party games have been announced for PS5 and Nintendo Switch this year, including titles like Grounded and Sea of Thieves. However, no such plans have been announced for Hellblade II, at this time.

It's worth noting that Hellblade II will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass. All of Microsoft's first-party games are given this treatment, and Hellblade II is no exception. For those that haven't played the first game, Hellblade: Senua's Saga is currently available on Xbox Game Pass.

