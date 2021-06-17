Hellblade 2 Reveals New Update Video, Production Still Hasn't Started

Hellblade 2 (which is formally being called Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2) might have been the first game that was revealed to be coming to Xbox Series X, but Xbox has been pretty quiet about the project since first unveiling it at The Game Awards in 2019. Fortunately, that silence came to a bit of an end today when developer Ninja Theory released a brief new video updating fans on the status of Hellblade 2.

This video in question didn't feature anything in the way of gameplay for Hellblade 2, but it did tease some snippets of what looks to be in-game footage. The latter portion of the video also featured voiceover from Senua herself, who is the main protagonist of Hellblade, to go along with a number of CGI graphics and animations. The trailer then concluded by showing off a new logo for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Perhaps the most notable news that came about in regard to Hellblade 2 today involved the game's actual development. According to Ninja Theory's Tameem Antoniades, the studio is currently looking to create a single section of gameplay from Hellblade 2 that is polished to a high degree. Once it accomplishes this, it will then move to full production on the title.

If you're not certain why this is important, this news tells us that Hellblade 2 at this current moment is still in pre-production. As such, the sequel itself still seems to be pretty far away from releasing. Clearly, the reason Xbox and Ninja Theory have been so silent about Hellblade 2 in recent years is because the game still isn't in a state that would be ready to show off at a larger presentation. While such a showing might happen within the coming year or so, this seems like one Xbox Game Studios title that we shouldn't expect to release in the near future.

Whenever Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 does release, however, it will be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. And per usual, it will also be available to download and play on day one via Xbox Game Pass.

What do you think about this new information related to Hellblade 2? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.