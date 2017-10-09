Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Fan-Inspired Trailer Released, Plus World Mental Health Day Donation Pledged

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was immediately met with high praise for its unique story, beautiful graphics, stunning audio tracks, and how it handled delicate matters of mental health. The protagonist was unforgettable and the game as a whole is a treasure among its genre. To commorate the title’s positive reception, and its players, the team behind Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice released a slightly different kind of game trailer.

Instead of review quotes from press of “look how great they say this game is”, the team instead elected to showcase the community itself: the gamers. With a slide of gorgeously captured screen shots through the title’s Photo Mode, the fans of the game were able to see their own thoughts celebrated with their quotes and feelings on the adventure reflected instead. It is a touching tribute and really dives deep into what gaming can mean for those that enjoy it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the beautiful accolades, the team also announced their own contribution to mental health awareness with a donation towards World Health Mental Health Day on October 10th. To accomplish this, all proceeds made from the title on that day will go directly to the Rethink Mental Illness charity. This charity prides themselves on helping others that struggle with mental health, while also striving to educate society on the different issues faced while dispelling hurtful myths.

The trailer is stunning, and can be seen in the video above. For those that may not be aware of what Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is:

From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness.

Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.

Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is available now for PlayStation 4 and Steam users.