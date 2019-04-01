‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’ Nintendo Switch Gameplay Unveiled

It was revealed back in February that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice would be making its way to Nintendo’s massively popular portable console. The announcement came as a bit of a surprise, but it only made the news that more enjoyable, as even more people will get to dive into Ninja Theory‘s incredible award-winning adventure. That said, when Hellblade was revealed for the Nintendo Switch, there was no gameplay footage from the hybrid device itself. However, that has now changed, thanks to the game being shown of at PAX East over this past weekend.

As can be seen in the video above, while the footage isn’t directly out of the Nintendo Switch, we can clearly see the game running rather well on the portable console. Gameplay appears to be just as good as it is on any other platform, including the combat, which definitely looks like it is up to bar. Then again, if it wasn’t, we’re sure the game would be coming to Switch to begin with.

For those who don’t know about Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, here’s more:

“From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness. Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.

“Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.”

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch port does not have a solid release date at this time, but it is expected to arrive at some point this spring. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage right here.

