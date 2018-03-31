Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Trailer Shows Off 4K Graphics

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was already a game that wowed players and critics through its impressive use of audio and haunting story, but Ninja Theory’s award-winning hit finds a way to look even better on the Xbox One X with 4K enhancements and HDR support.

The enhanced version of the game was shown off through a new trailer that’s just been released by developers Ninja Theory. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was just recently announced to be getting a release on the Xbox One following its availability on the PlayStation 4 and PC, so that means that Xbox One X players with a 4K TV will be able to see their own improvements in the game.

Hellblade follows the story of a warrior who’s on a journey with enemies in front of her and voices in her head throughout the entire mission. Senua suffers from psychosis and is constantly reminded of painful memories and other obstacles from voices that are beyond her control.

This is where the audio that so many have praised comes into play. When playing Hellblade, it’s often suggested that players use headphones to guide them through the game. The game makes it appear as though sound is coming from all around you by projecting the sound from different directions, so definitely try that to make the most of the audio engineering or at least give it a try. Any headphones will do, even cheap earbuds, so don’t fret if you don’t have a pair of Turtle Beaches lying around.

Xbox On owners will be able to witness Senua’s journey on April 11 when Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice releases for both the base console and for the Xbox One X with the 4K and HDR enhancements. The game can also be preordered right now through the Microsoft Store to save an additional 10 percent. It’s already a cheap game as it is, so with these savings, it’ll bring your total down to just $26.99. The offer doesn’t end until right up when the game releases though, so there’s time to consider it after watching the trailer above and reading up on the game’s description below.

“From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness.

“Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.

“Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.”