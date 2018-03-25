Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Confirmed For Xbox One, Will Have Xbox One X Enhancements

A little while back, Ninja Theory, the development team behind DmC: Devil May Cry and Enslaved: Odyssey To the West, decided to make a bold move, self-publishing its next project, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice for PlayStation 4. The team was well aware of the risks at hand, but went ahead with it anyway.

And boy, did the move pay off. The game not only sold well enough to make a strong profit, but also earned many "end of year" awards last year, as well as accolades not only for its cast, but also its emotional themes, far greater than what you'd normally see in action games.

Well, there's more good news where that came from, as Ninja Theory confirmed today that the game will finally make its way to Xbox One. The team tweeted out the news earlier today, confirming that the game will arrive on April 11.

Furthermore, it will also have enhancements for Xbox One X. The developer didn't break down just what these would be, but, more than likely, we'll see better visuals than ever before, along with 60 frames per second speed. You can probably get a pretty good hint from the debut trailer, which we've posted below.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is coming to Xbox One & Enhanced for One X on April 11th! As a thank you to the patient Ninja Theory Xbox fans, pre-order from Monday or buy in the 1st week on the Xbox Store and save 10%! pic.twitter.com/YrChZvmPaz — NinjaTheory (@NinjaTheory) March 25, 2018

In addition to that, those who pre-order the game starting tomorrow through its first week on the Xbox Live Marketplace will score an additional ten percent discount off the game, bringing it down to around $27. That's not too shabby at all, especially considering the impact a game like this really makes.

The game has turned quite a few heads since its release, so the more people that get to experience what it's all about, the better. Plus it could also motivate other developers to give the self-publishing thing a try and see what they can accomplish in the same shot. And you get a rich, fulfilling game experience for yourself. Everyone wins.

Don't want to wait for April 11? You can also check out Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice on PlayStation 4 and PC. No matter where you play it, you're in for one hell of an experience.