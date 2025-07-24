Helldivers 2 Gives Update on Upcoming Armor Customization Feature

Helldivers 2 has seen an influx of players thanks to its recent updates and the confirmation of an Xbox version, set to arrive in August. However, there are numerous features players still want to see added to the game. Arrowhead Game Studio has acknowledged these requests and provided an update on when fans can expect the highly anticipated armor customization mechanic, which has been desired since the game’s launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arrowhead’s CEO, Shams Jorjani, responded to a fan’s question via the official Helldivers 2 Discord. When asked about armor color customization, Jorjani promised that the studio was working on this feature and acknowledged the community’s strong desire for it. However, Jorjani also stated Arrowhead would not rush development and did not provide a timeline.

“We know that’s high on the list. We want to take extra care with such a feature. Not rushing it until it’s in a good place.

Jorjani and Arrowhead Game Studios first responded to the request for an armor customization system back in 2024, and leaks have pointed to a feature like this existing. Arrowhead has proven it is willing to listen to players and answer their requests by releasing the Review Bomb Cape. Armor customization will likely come to Helldivers 2; it just may take some time.

helldivers 2 review bomb cape, pillars of freedom.

In the meantime, players can enjoy a recent free item in Helldivers 2 and new stratgems recently added to the game. Helldivers 2 will likely see more players join the game when it launches on Xbox, and Arrowhead Game Studios may even do something special for its release. This may be a new Warbond, or possibly new missions and events. Only time will tell, but Helldivers 2 seems to have a bright future ahead of it still and armor customization will certainly make many players happy.