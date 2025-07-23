Helldivers 2 Players Surprised With New Free Download

Helldivers 2 players are now getting a free in-game item for completing an event earlier this summer. Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest games of the generation and that came as a surprise to a lot of people. Helldivers wasn’t exactly a big juggernaut hit, but it was respected by people who knew it existed and it was pretty fun. Its success did allow Arrowhead to make a sequel with the help of PlayStation and it was bigger than anyone could’ve imagined. Partially assisted by the simultaneous launch of a PC version, Helldivers 2 became one of the biggest releases of 2024 which led to it winning The Game Award for Best Multiplayer Game.

The game has only snowballed over time into becoming bigger and bigger with updates and now, an imminent release on Xbox. It’s one of the most beloved live-service games out there, even though it seems like Arrowhead didn’t really intend to support it quite like other live service games on the market. Nevertheless, the developer has utilized this success to also bankroll its next game. After having deals with PlayStation for past games, Arrowhead is ramping up on its next game which will be totally independent, highlighting the immense success of Helldivers 2 and the freedom it now affords for the developer.

With all of that said, Helldivers 2 is rewarding some players for an event earlier this summer. Back in May, the Helldivers 2 team had a YouTube live stream revolving around the maintenance of the mysterious Station 81. Players weren’t really sure what to make of this at the time, but it turned into an ARG (Alternate Reality Game) where players had to input commands into the Helldivers 2 Discord to advance the livestream. After they successfully completed this game, the stream set up the next big story arc for Helldivers 2.

Now, fans are getting a free in-game item for their participation. The official account for Helldivers 2 has confirmed that players will begin noticing a new purple cape being added to their accounts. The Ingress-81 cape recognizes players who helped get Station 81 back online during the livestream.

We are beginning the distribution of the Ingress-81 cape to recognize those who bravely worked together many long hours to bring Station-81 back online in May.



We are beginning the distribution of the Ingress-81 cape to recognize those who bravely worked together many long hours to bring Station-81 back online in May.

The tweet ended by telling players to join the Discord for future opportunities like this. It’s unclear how Arrowhead is determining who partook in this event or if they’re just giving the cape out to everyone. It’s possible you need to link your PlayStation or Steam account to Discord to use it. Either way, it’s a cool reward for fans who have dedicated their time to things happening outside of the actual game.