Helldivers 2 Players Finally Get Long-Awaited Free Item

At long last, Arrowhead Game Studios has released the highly requested Review Bomb Cape. Fans have been eager for this item ever since Sony initiated its PlayStation Network Account for Helldivers 2 on PC and rolled it back due to backlash. The cape has been teased for nearly a year now, with recent hints from the CEO and development team promising it was coming soon. That time is now, and players can don the Pillars of Freedom cape for free starting today.

The Review Bomb Cape, titled Pillars of Free, has been added to Helldivers 2. It is rolling out today and existing players will be able to find it in the Super Destroyer Armory. It may take some time before it appears in every player’s inbox, but Arrowhead Game Studios has assured fans they will receive it but to be patient and wait for it to arrive.

COMMEMORATIVE CAPE ISSUED



In honor of their unquestioning commitment to the defense of Managed Democracy, the Helldivers have been awarded a commemorative cape. The new uniform piece will be available in all Super Destroyer Armories as soon as the rollout is complete.



This… pic.twitter.com/DOWaFHU40N — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) June 27, 2025

It features a design mirroring the plummeting reviews on Steam and Arrowhead Game Studios has captured this perfectly, with many praising its appearance. Fans have also praised the developer’s commitment to bringing this item to the game. It comes not long after another commemorative cape was added to Helldivers 2, making the pile of freebies grow ever larger.

The Review Bomb Cape started out as a joke in the Helldivers 2 community but has now become a reality. The game is known for its satirical nature and this event has come full circle, turning a fan request into full-on in-game lore.

The future looks bright for Helldivers 2, and Democracy is on the rise. The Illuminate have proven to be a formidable foe, but players have faced the threat head-on while looking stylish with free apparel like the review bomb cape. Arrowhead Game Studios likely has more plans for the future of Helldivers 2, but in the meantime, players can rock the Pillars of Freedom cape in all its glory.