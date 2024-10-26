Helldivers 2 Surprises Players with Free Weapon, Armor

Helldivers 2 has another new Warbond on the way with more items to unlock in it, sure, but sooner than that, Helldivers 2 players are getting a free weapon and armor set for doing nothing at all. Arrowhead Game Studios announced this week a celebration of Liberty Day, the in-universe day where all Helldivers thank Super Earth and remember how lucky they are to live in a time of Managed Democracy. Best of all, there’s no real Major Order to complete this time or stakes to manage because every Helldivers 2 player will get the weapon and armor for free this weekend.

The weapon in question is the R-2124 Constitution, a bolt-action rifle with a bayonet attached that’s modeled to look like the classic Springfield rifle. The armor set is the DP-00 Tactical Armor which looks like a classic Helldivers armor without too many flashy parts to it. We don’t yet know what the stats are for the R-2124 Constitution nor do we know of the DP-00 Tactical Armor’s perks, but we’ll know soon since those both are set to be given out on October 27th.

That’s according to Arrowhead Game Studios which put out the video below to show what these new Helldivers 2 freebies look like in-game.

“In accordance with the signing of the Liberty Day Pact, all Helldivers will spend 24 hours in contemplation of freedom and Managed Democracy,” a Today, spread these principles throughout the galaxy as you see fit, Helldivers. As a gift to our elite soldiers, in celebration of your enduring commitment to liberating the galaxy, we are providing you with the R-2124 Constitution and DP-00 Tactical Armor.”

There’s a Major Order attached to this event as well, but instead of threatening players with choices between objectives and forcing mines on them, this Major Order just asks Helldivers 2 players to “Celebrate Liberty Day by fighting for Freedom wherever and however you elect.” So you can guy fight the bots, or you can go fight the bugs, but you’ll get the free DP-00 Tactical Armor and R-2124 Constitution once the Major Order concludes regardless. It was also confirmed within the game’s Discord that you don’t even have to log into Helldivers 2 to play in order to get the free armor and weapon, so next time you’re on, you should see them added.

Liberty Day was something that was celebrated in the original Helldivers game each year on October 26th, but given Helldivers 2‘s February 2024 release, this is the first Liberty Day that those players have gotten. The free weapon and armor in Helldivers 2 were both announced on Friday, so it’s unknown if there will be anything else to the Liberty Day celebrations today on the actual “holiday” itself.

Beyond this new weapon and armor set, Helldivers 2 players still have plenty of new content to look forward to later this month. That’s because the Helldivers 2 Warbond called “Truth Enforcers” will release on October 31st. It comes with new weapons like the SG-20 Halt and the SMG-32 Reprimand as well as armor sets like the UF-16 Inspector and UF-50 Bloodhound.