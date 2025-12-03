Helldivers 2 Just Did Something Most Games Could Never Do

The devs responsible for Helldivers II just did something to the game that is a technological achievement few could duplicate. Helldivers II was released a couple of years ago, but it’s been continuously updated since. A recent update in December 2025 introduced the Python Commandos Warbond with a bunch of new weapons and system tweaks. It’s clear that developer Arrowhead Game Studios is intent on keeping the hit game going with continuous updates and modifications. The latest of these is surprising and impressive, given the scope of what was accomplished in terms of the game’s files.

In some good news for PC players, the devs managed to slice and dice Helldivers II’s file size by a whopping 85%. This new version was rolled out via a public technical beta. There is no functional difference between the regular and so-called “slim” versions of the game. That means the devs were able to keep only 15% of the content and still deliver the same playing experience. The slim beta is ongoing as of writing, and so long as no technical issues are identified, it will likely become the primary source. If you need to free up some file space, Arrowhead Game Studios has you covered.

The Helldiver II Devs Cut the Game’s Size by 85%

Image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

While file size isn’t as big an issue these days as it was in recent years, there’s no denying that Arrowhead Game Studios has done something that’s a significant technical achievement. The original game size was 154 GB, but with the reduction, it’s now only 23 GB. That’s almost impossible to wrap your head around, but the devs made it happen. Evidently, the decreased file size was made possible due to what they called a “complete de-duplication of the data,” suggesting that they had tons of superfluous data packed into the game’s files for some inexplicable reason.

Helldivers 2 update 5.0.0 patch notes – Primary weapons buffed, Striders, Spewers and Stalkers nerfed 🔗: https://t.co/hYqsvVC5ru — HELLDIVERS 2 Updates (@Helldivers2HQ) December 2, 2025

Because the slim version is still being tested, the devs warned that anyone who wants to give it a shot should do so with a clean install. They pointed out that patches could cause some issues with modded game files. If you haven’t had a chance to play Helldivers II yet, it’s a good time to dive in. That said, new players should probably stick to the non-beta slim version to get the full experience without potentially encountering technical issues, glitches, or bugs. Since its release, the game has sold more than 19 million units, so if you haven’t played it, it’s time to get started.

If what the devs have said is true, you shouldn’t run into any issues outside of freeing up 131 GB of space on your system with the slim version. That’s appealing to a lot of gamers who have to remove titles to make room for something new, which the devs likely had in mind when making this tremendous cut to Helldivers II’s data. It’s unclear how long the beta will last, so if you’re ready to give the slim version of Helldivers II a shot, you can find the detailed instructions on how to do so here.

