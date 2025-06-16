Helldivers 2 Leak Reveals New Deadly Illuminate Enemies

A new leak for Helldivers 2 has potentially revealed new Illuminate enemies coming. The leak shows that these incoming cultists will be major threats to Democracy and Super Earth. One of the leaked enemies is one that will be familiar to Helldivers players: the Illusionist. Alongside this enemy, players will encounter the Magus and Zealot, two other powerful Illunimate enemies.

The leak comes from well-known Helldivers 2 leaker Iron_S1ghts. The information was promptly taken down elsewhere, but Iron_S1ghts has saved the information and images of the leaked cultists on their Discord. Not only can players get a sneak peek at these Illuminate enemies, but a description of their capabilities is also included.

The most recent leaks were deleted early, and have been archived in our discordhttps://t.co/EtQdVJhUye — IronS1ghts (@Iron_S1ghts) June 13, 2025

The Illusionist is a returning enemy from the first Helldivers and functions similarly in the sequel. One of its major abilities is being able to summon Illuminate enemies, making it a dangerous threat. The Illusionist also has a range of “Void Magic” attacks according to Iron_S1ghts.

The Zealot is another leaked cultist who is “one of the more powerful cultists.” It also has the ability to summon Illuminate units, but not quite as many as the Illusionist. It fights with a Void whip and can open a gate that spews lightning. Apparently, the lightning can open a portal and summon a new type of unit called Ghouls.

The final leaked cultist is the Magus, but not much was shared about this Helldivers 2 enemy. From the images and brief description, it seems to be a wizard-like enemy and most likely will be able to cast some type of Void Magic spells.

While the leaks seem credible, it is important to treat these as speculation until Arrowhead Studios confirms them. The cultists do seem like they would be fantastic additions to Helldivers 2 and bring even more thrilling action.