Helldivers 2 Update Adds Buffs to Two Weapons

Since Helldivers 2 launched last year, developer Arrowhead Game Studios has been supporting its chaotic multiplayer shooter with regularly released updates that add new content and features to the game. The latest update, titled “Patch 01.003.101,” may not be content-rich, but it does add some much-needed balance adjustments that are being implemented today.
Videos by ComicBook.com
One of the more exciting changes happening in the new Helldivers 2 update involves stims. Specifically, players can now use stims mid-dive. Buffs are also coming with two weapons: the R-2 Amendment and the P-2 Peacemaker. The R-2 Amendment will increase its ergonomics from 35 to 50. The P-2 Peacemaker will increase its starting magazines from 4 to 5, increase its max spare magazines from 6 to 8, increase damage from 75 to 85, and increase durable damage from 15 to 25.
Here are the full patch notes for the new Helldivers 2 update:
Helldivers 2 Update 01.003.101 Patch Notes
Salutations Helldivers!
Another Tuesday another transmission from Super Earth High Command. Without further ado please pay attention to the following message.
Overview
- Stealth Detection Update
- Crash Fixes
- Balancing
- Mission fixes
- Miscellaneous fixes
Balancing
General
The Ministry of Humanity has issued an amendment to its Combat Mobility Safety Guidelines, now permitting Helldivers to self-administer stims while in mid-dive, an act previously categorized in the same risk zone as “running with scissors” and “juggling live grenades”
Primary weapons
R-2 Amendment
- Increased ergonomics from 35 to 50
Sidearms
P-2 Peacemaker
- Increased starting magazines from 4 to 5
- Increased max spare magazines from 6 to 8
- Increased damage from 75 to 85
- Increased durable damage from 15 to 25
Armor Passives
Integrated Explosives
- Now also increases initial inventory and holding capacity of grenades by +2
Unflinching
This passive has been adjusted to better reflect the core doctrine of the Truth Enforcers Warbond—relentless pursuit, battlefield awareness, and overwhelming presence
- Now also increases armor rating by 25
- Markers placed on the map will generate a radar scan every 2.0s, revealing nearby hostiles
Enemies
General
Stealth Detection Update:
Enemies will no longer automatically detect you when you’re near Terminid spawners or spawners that generate flying enemies. Instead, these spawners will now only activate if an enemy has already identified you as a target.
- Previously, simply being within 200 meters of certain spawner types—such as flying enemy spawners, Stalker lairs, or inside Terminid locations—would trigger immediate enemy spawns and reveal your location. This update shifts detection to a more logical, line-of-sight or alert-based system, reducing arbitrary auto-detection mechanics and improving stealth gameplay
As a result of these changes, Automaton Fabricators now spawn enemies more consistently, ensuring smoother pacing and engagement balance
Objectives
Take Down Overship
- The Planetary Defense Cannon now causes an appropriate amount of damage when shooting at Leviathans
Illuminate
Harvester
- Their health has been rebalanced to make them easier to destroy using anti-tank weapons, particularly when aiming at their head
Overseers
- Reduced the frequency of Elevated Overseers spawning during Prevent Invasion Foothold missions
- Overseers can now occasionally spawn from landed dropships at outposts, adding variety to their battlefield presence
Leviathan
- Projectile damage was reduced from 1500 to 350. The intent is to ensure Helldivers are still eliminated on direct impact, while preventing instant destruction of Exosuits and FRVs
- Explosion damage and radius from turret shots have been increased to maintain lethality through area denial
Automatons
Factory Strider
- Slightly increased the health of its feet. It should no longer be destroyed by a single GR-8 Recoilless Rifle shot to the legs
Fixes
Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:
- Fixed a crash that could happen after any player disconnects
- Fixed some crashes that were caused by browsing different weapon attachments
Weapons and Stratagems
- Fixed RS-422 Railgun scope’s screen not displaying the heat level correctly
- Entrenchment tool’s stamina cost now properly matches other melee weapons
- Fixed an issue where melee attacks inside shield relays were not registering properly
Enemies
- Fixed two cases where the Stingray enemy would appear to stop or teleport on death
Missions
- Fixed an issue with the ‘Take Down Overship’ mission where the Overship explosion did not always trigger for client players
- Fixed a rare issue in ‘Take Down Overship’ where the Overship could get destroyed and not trigger the objective completion
- Fixed an issue with the ‘Deploy Seismic Probe’ mission that could make it incompletable if you completed a Lidar side objective while a seismic probe had been called down
- Fixed an issue with the drill not falling correctly for clients on the ‘Nuke Nursery’ mission
- Fixed an issue with super samples failing to spawn in cities
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Fixed a bug that was causing Helldivers to slide while using the Lockstep march emote
- Fixed an issue with friendly & enemy pathing around the Shuttlebay location
- Fix a bug that was causing the Helldiver to hold pickups as weapons when switching between weapons right after picking up an item
- Fixed missing attachments for SEAF soldiers
- Game will now show error message if resources cannot be loaded correctly
- Fixed a flickering issue that sometimes would occur in the loadout menu’s Helldiver previews
- Fixed jitter while interacting with the Armory