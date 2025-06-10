Helldivers 2 Update Adds Buffs to Two Weapons

Since Helldivers 2 launched last year, developer Arrowhead Game Studios has been supporting its chaotic multiplayer shooter with regularly released updates that add new content and features to the game. The latest update, titled “Patch 01.003.101,” may not be content-rich, but it does add some much-needed balance adjustments that are being implemented today.

One of the more exciting changes happening in the new Helldivers 2 update involves stims. Specifically, players can now use stims mid-dive. Buffs are also coming with two weapons: the R-2 Amendment and the P-2 Peacemaker. The R-2 Amendment will increase its ergonomics from 35 to 50. The P-2 Peacemaker will increase its starting magazines from 4 to 5, increase its max spare magazines from 6 to 8, increase damage from 75 to 85, and increase durable damage from 15 to 25.

Here are the full patch notes for the new Helldivers 2 update:

Salutations Helldivers!

Another Tuesday another transmission from Super Earth High Command. Without further ado please pay attention to the following message.

Overview

Stealth Detection Update

Crash Fixes

Balancing

Mission fixes

Miscellaneous fixes

General

The Ministry of Humanity has issued an amendment to its Combat Mobility Safety Guidelines, now permitting Helldivers to self-administer stims while in mid-dive, an act previously categorized in the same risk zone as “running with scissors” and “juggling live grenades”

Primary weapons

R-2 Amendment

Increased ergonomics from 35 to 50

Sidearms

P-2 Peacemaker

Increased starting magazines from 4 to 5

Increased max spare magazines from 6 to 8

Increased damage from 75 to 85

Increased durable damage from 15 to 25

Armor Passives

Integrated Explosives

Now also increases initial inventory and holding capacity of grenades by +2

Unflinching

This passive has been adjusted to better reflect the core doctrine of the Truth Enforcers Warbond—relentless pursuit, battlefield awareness, and overwhelming presence

Now also increases armor rating by 25

Markers placed on the map will generate a radar scan every 2.0s, revealing nearby hostiles

Enemies

General

Stealth Detection Update:

Enemies will no longer automatically detect you when you’re near Terminid spawners or spawners that generate flying enemies. Instead, these spawners will now only activate if an enemy has already identified you as a target.

Previously, simply being within 200 meters of certain spawner types—such as flying enemy spawners, Stalker lairs, or inside Terminid locations—would trigger immediate enemy spawns and reveal your location. This update shifts detection to a more logical, line-of-sight or alert-based system, reducing arbitrary auto-detection mechanics and improving stealth gameplay

As a result of these changes, Automaton Fabricators now spawn enemies more consistently, ensuring smoother pacing and engagement balance

Objectives

Take Down Overship

The Planetary Defense Cannon now causes an appropriate amount of damage when shooting at Leviathans

Illuminate

Harvester

Their health has been rebalanced to make them easier to destroy using anti-tank weapons, particularly when aiming at their head

Overseers

Reduced the frequency of Elevated Overseers spawning during Prevent Invasion Foothold missions

Overseers can now occasionally spawn from landed dropships at outposts, adding variety to their battlefield presence

Leviathan

Projectile damage was reduced from 1500 to 350. The intent is to ensure Helldivers are still eliminated on direct impact, while preventing instant destruction of Exosuits and FRVs

Explosion damage and radius from turret shots have been increased to maintain lethality through area denial

Automatons

Factory Strider

Slightly increased the health of its feet. It should no longer be destroyed by a single GR-8 Recoilless Rifle shot to the legs

Fixes

Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:

Fixed a crash that could happen after any player disconnects

Fixed some crashes that were caused by browsing different weapon attachments

Weapons and Stratagems

Fixed RS-422 Railgun scope’s screen not displaying the heat level correctly

Entrenchment tool’s stamina cost now properly matches other melee weapons

Fixed an issue where melee attacks inside shield relays were not registering properly

Enemies

Fixed two cases where the Stingray enemy would appear to stop or teleport on death

Missions

Fixed an issue with the ‘Take Down Overship’ mission where the Overship explosion did not always trigger for client players

Fixed a rare issue in ‘Take Down Overship’ where the Overship could get destroyed and not trigger the objective completion



Fixed an issue with the ‘Deploy Seismic Probe’ mission that could make it incompletable if you completed a Lidar side objective while a seismic probe had been called down

Fixed an issue with the drill not falling correctly for clients on the ‘Nuke Nursery’ mission

Fixed an issue with super samples failing to spawn in cities

Miscellaneous Fixes