Latest Helldivers 2 Leak Claims Powerful New Enemies Is Coming

Helldivers 2 launched last year to critical and commercial success. Developer Arrowhead Game Studios has continued to provide post-launch support, giving players tons of new content to dive into and important fixes to finicky features. Recently, a new leak has come out, hinting at what’s coming next to Helldivers 2. As you might expect, this is going to put your mettle to the test in the form of brand-new enemies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This leak comes via Iron_S1ghts on Twitter. The account has quickly become one of the more trusted sources in the Helldivers 2 community, but you’ll still want to approach this with a hefty dose of skepticism. While Iron_S1ghts is relatively reliable, don’t assume any of this is 100% true until we hear something official from Arrowhead.

Iron_S1ghts claims that the Illuminate is getting several new enemy types. One of these is being referred to as the Outcast. The leak claims this enemy type will “act as a sniper and a close-range assassin,” saying it can “teleport into battle, dual-wielding blades, or staying at long range and sniping.”

Another new enemy type is called the Xenobite, which the leaker says is a “much weaker, much faster variant of the Overseer.” Similar to the Outcast, it will seemingly be able to phase around the battlefield, giving it temporary invulnerability.

The final leaked enemy is being called the Zealot Cultist. Iron_S1ghts says this is “one of the more powerful cultists.” It can “summon a wide range of Illuminate units,” and uses a whip “charged with some sort of ‘void’ energy.”

The Zealot Cultist can also open warp gates, which “arcs out lightning.” If that lightning hits anything, the leaker says it’ll “open an ‘Astral Rift,’ releasing another type of unit.” That enemy type is apparently called a Ghoul, but the leaker hasn’t shared information on what they do yet.

Finally, the leaker shared that the Illuminate is getting something called the “Cultist Warp Gate.” It’s not completely clear what this’ll be, but Iron_S1ghts says it is the “Cultist’s alternative to grounded warp ships.” So, while not a new enemy type, it’ll still be an important part of whatever this future looks like when it launches in the next few weeks or months.

As mentioned, these leaks should be treated with a healthy dose of skepticism. The leaker doesn’t say when we might expect this new content, though it would make sense for Arrowhead to have it out relatively soon if it’s far along for this much to leak. Hopefully, we’ll hear something official in the next few weeks.

That said, we might be waiting a bit longer. The developers just dropped a new update a few days ago. While Arrowhead is constantly working on new content, they do try to give things room to breathe. Hotfixes are one thing. New content needs to be doled out with care so players don’t feel completely overwhelmed.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC. Be sure to check back over the next few weeks to keep up to date with everything else that leaks.