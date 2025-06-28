New Helldivers 2 Illuminate Weapon Leaks

In the midst of new Helldivers 2 rumors and updates, players can now also expect to bring a new weapon with them into battle in the near future. Found buried in the game files, this new beam weapon bares a striking resemblance to the greatest foes Super Earth has seen yet, and appears to be a contender for one of the better sniper weapons in the game, perhaps meaning that Helldivers will soon be able to strike back at their foes with a taste of their own medicine. It may hint at a whole new kind of tech coming to the Helldivers 2 arsenal.

Posted on X yesterday afternoon, this new Helldivers 2 weapon was discovered by dataminers within the game’s files. The weapon is a beam rifle for Helldivers and fires in short bursts. Strangely enough, the weapon bears a shocking resemblance to the weapons used by the Illuminate, the accursed squid-like aliens that recently attacked Super Earth.

If the fact that this weapon was discovered within the game files is not enough to convince you of its authenticity, the poster, an X account dedicated to Helldivers 2 leaks @Iron_S1ghts, is a reputable source for Helldivers 2 leaks and information, being the source for more recent leaks.

Players responding to the leak have commented that this new beam rifle may be a contender for the R-34CS Diligence Counter Sniper, a fan favorite weapon and considered to be the king of snipers by some players.

This weapon, which clearly appears to be made from captured, reverse engineered Illuminate tech, could mean a whole new line of alien-converted gear could be coming to Helldivers 2 in the future.

After the nail-biting invasion of Super Earth as featured in a recent, limited time event in Helldivers 2, the in-universe government and military that players fight for are sure to be looking for revenge against their alien foes. With an undeniably massive arsenal weapons captured post-invasion, the military of Super Earth has clearly learned a thing or two from the illuminate enemy, and is likely to take the fight back to them using some of what they’ve captured.

It will be interesting to see how this new in-universe tech acquisition translates to playable gear for Helldivers 2 players. What I’m specifically interested in is the possibility of a new mech in the same vein as those horrible Illuminate walkers, or perhaps even seeing this new weapon put to use to make a new line of turrets.