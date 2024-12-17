New Helldivers 2 Update Released After Omens of Tyranny Patch

A new update to Helldivers 2 has today been released for PS5 and PC platforms. This past week, Helldivers 2 received a major new patch dubbed “Omens of Tyranny” that finally added a new faction known as the Illuminate. Alongside this new enemy type, Arrowhead Studios also added a ton of other content to Helldivers 2 with this update, some of which introduced new issues to the game. Now, some of those problems are beginning to be resolved thanks to today’s patch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable right now, update version 1.002.002 for Helldivers 2 is mainly aimed at bug fixes. Most of the resolutions that Arrowhead has pushed out with this patch are tied to crashes that would occur in certain situations. Other than this, Arrowhead has also outlined the other errors that it’s currently aware of in Helldivers 2 that it will look to fix soon. As such, we’ll likely get another update or two to the game at some point in the coming days or weeks.

Until then, you can view the full patch notes for today’s new Helldivers 2 update attached below.

Overview

Crash Fixes

Fixes

Fixed crash when a player leaves while ragdolling and throwing grenades

Fixed potential crash when hotjoining illuminate missions

Fixed crash when large amounts of destruction is taking place

Fix for crash when reloading a shotgun and entering the FRV MG

Fixed some potential crashes on joining or leaving other player’s ship”

Fixed crash that could occur on certain explosions

Fixed potential crash when calling vehicle stratagems

Fixed crash that could happen when fighting in a colony map.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Top Priority:

Players are unable to emote when flying through the air

Stratagem balls bounce unpredictably off cliffs and some spots

Balancing and functionality adjustments for DSS

Matchmaking improvements to reduce wait time during peak hour

Medium Priority: