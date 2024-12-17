New Helldivers 2 Update Released After Omens of Tyranny Patch

A new update to Helldivers 2 has today been released for PS5 and PC platforms. This past week, Helldivers 2 received a major new patch dubbed “Omens of Tyranny” that finally added a new faction known as the Illuminate. Alongside this new enemy type, Arrowhead Studios also added a ton of other content to Helldivers 2 with this update, some of which introduced new issues to the game. Now, some of those problems are beginning to be resolved thanks to today’s patch.
Downloadable right now, update version 1.002.002 for Helldivers 2 is mainly aimed at bug fixes. Most of the resolutions that Arrowhead has pushed out with this patch are tied to crashes that would occur in certain situations. Other than this, Arrowhead has also outlined the other errors that it’s currently aware of in Helldivers 2 that it will look to fix soon. As such, we’ll likely get another update or two to the game at some point in the coming days or weeks.
Until then, you can view the full patch notes for today’s new Helldivers 2 update attached below.
Helldivers 2 Update 1.002.002 Patch Notes
Overview
- Crash Fixes
Fixes
- Fixed crash when a player leaves while ragdolling and throwing grenades
- Fixed potential crash when hotjoining illuminate missions
- Fixed crash when large amounts of destruction is taking place
- Fix for crash when reloading a shotgun and entering the FRV MG
- Fixed some potential crashes on joining or leaving other player’s ship”
- Fixed crash that could occur on certain explosions
- Fixed potential crash when calling vehicle stratagems
- Fixed crash that could happen when fighting in a colony map.
Known Issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
Top Priority:
- Players are unable to emote when flying through the air
- Stratagem balls bounce unpredictably off cliffs and some spots
- Balancing and functionality adjustments for DSS
- Matchmaking improvements to reduce wait time during peak hour
Medium Priority:
- Firebomb Hellpods can no longer destroy larger enemy types such as tanks
- Players can get stuck on Pelican-1’s ramp during extraction
- High damage weapons will not detonate Hellbombs already present on the map
- Players using the Microsoft IME languages are unable to type Korean, Japanese and Chinese language characters in chat
- Weapons with a Charge-up mechanic can exhibit unintended behavior when firing faster than the RPM (Rounds Per Minute) limit
- Players who use the “this is democracy” emote on their ship might unintentionally send their fellow Helldivers on unplanned spacewalks